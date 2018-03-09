Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan says that he will adopt inclusion riders for all projects produced by his production company.

In a message on Instagram on Wednesday, Jordan pledged to support "the women and men who are leading this fight." His announcement followed Frances McDormand's acceptance speech at Sunday's Oscars, where she urged the industry to adopt inclusion riders.

McDormand's comments brought new attention to the practice of adding a contract clause that requires studios to hire a diverse crew and cast for a project. Her speech was a plea to get more women and people of colour on sets and into senior roles in movie-making.

Launched in 2016, Jordan's Outlier Society production company is developing sci-fi series Raising Dion for Netflix and plans a remake of The Thomas Crowne Affair.

The 31-year-old Jordan is believed to be the first A-list actor since the Oscar ceremony to pledge to demand inclusion riders. Jordan has had roles in Creed and Fantastic Four as well as TV appearances in House and Lie to Me.