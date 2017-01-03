Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, who famously drew U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's ire during the election campaign, is going to a rival network.

Kelly, one of the conservative cable news network's marquee figures, is leaving for an expanded role at NBC, according to her publicist, Leslee Dart.

Kelly, 46, is expected to join NBC later this year. Her responsibilities will include anchoring two new shows: a daily, hour-long daytime news program, and a newsmagazine on Sunday evenings during primetime. She will also participate in breaking news, political and special events coverage.

"Over a dozen years ago, I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life. Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I've had," Kelly posted via Twitter.

Her move, first announced in the New York Times and Variety, ends much speculation about the anchor and political commentator's future as her current contract with Fox expires this year.

Kelly's profile has grown since the recent U.S. election campaign, in large part due to ongoing online harassment by Trump and his supporters leading up to the Nov. 8 election, after she questioned the Republican nominee about his track record of making insulting comments about women.

Kelly, a former corporate litigator, started at Fox News in 2004 after shifting from law to journalism. She rose in the ranks and, most recently, hosted the primetime show The Kelly File.

In recent interviews, Kelly noted she is seeking a greater work-life balance and more time with her three young children — something she also wrote about in her recently released memoir, Settle for More.