Thousands of women are responding to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault following the recent revelation of decades of allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Milano suggested women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted post the message on Twitter on Sunday. A flood of messages has erupted across Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

The actress said she got the idea from a friend, who told her such a tweet "might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — @Alyssa_Milano

The call to action quickly trended, with notable names like Lady Gaga, Monica Lewinsky and Rosario Dawson alongside a massive wave of women — and men — identifying themselves as victims.

This is what we’re up against - people like this creep #MeToo https://t.co/LAvr7gyRah — @GretchenCarlson

Me too. I don’t know if means anything coming from a gay man but it’s happened. Multiple times. — @JMunozActor

Others shared personal stories.

Also tweeting in support was Milano's former co-star on TV's Charmed, Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of raping her.

Further actions against Weinstein

Milano called the Weinstein allegations "disturbing" in an essay last week, but added that the issue was complicated for her because she is friends with Weinstein's wife, Georgina Chapman. Fashion designer Chapman has filed for divorce since the revelations.

In another tweet that links to a blog post, Milano added: "While I am sickened and angered over the disturbing accusations of Weinstein's sexual predation and abuse of power, I'm happy — ecstatic even — that it has opened up a dialogue around the continued sexual harassment, objectification and degradation of women. "

More than three dozen actresses have now come forward with allegations of sexual harassment or assault against Weinstein, including (top row from left) Asia Argento, Rosanna Arquette, Jessica Barth, Cara Delevingne, Romola Garai, Judith Godreche, Heather Graham, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Lea Seydoux and Mira Sorvino. (Associated Press)

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he has "started the procedures" to revoke Weinstein's Legion of Honour award over the multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment against him. Another American is among the few people to have lost the distinction: disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.

Macron also said he wants to speed up the legal procedures for investigating and prosecuting sexual harassment to encourage more women to come forward. French actresses are among those who have accused Weinstein of sexual wrongdoing.

The Producers Guild of America is set to hold a special meeting Monday to discuss expelling Weinstein from its membership. The Oscar-winning producer was indefinitely suspended last week from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and expelled as a lifetime member of the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Saturday.

Police in New York and London are investigating allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein, who through a spokesperson has denied all allegations of non-consensual sexual activity.