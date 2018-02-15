Maze Runner author James Dashner, facing allegations of sexual misconduct, says he is "deeply sorry" to those "affected."

"I've taken the past few days for introspection, to see if I've been part of the problem. I think that I have," he tweeted Thursday.

"I didn't honour or fully understand boundaries and power dynamics. I can sincerely say that I have never intentionally hurt another person. But to those affected, I am deeply sorry. I am taking any and all criticisms and accusations very seriously, and I will seek counselling and guidance to address them."

Dashner was dropped by his agent with Michael W. Bourret saying in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday that "under the circumstances" he could no longer represent the author.

"I couldn't in good conscience continue working with James, and I let him go yesterday," Bourret said.

Asher, who was also dropped by his agent, has disputed the harassment allegations, but acknowledged having extra-marital affairs.

Multiple allegations rock kids lit community

Dashner, Asher and other popular authors for young people were cited repeatedly in a recent comments thread on sexual misconduct on the website of School Library Journal.

The allegations have led to an anguished discussion on social media among writers and readers in the children's book community. Princess Diaries novelist Meg Cabot tweeted that she was "saddened and angered that this sort of behaviour has gone on for so long. It should not and WILL NOT."

I’m so impressed with the bravery of survivors of sex harassment in the kid's lit community for speaking up. I'm saddened and angered that this sort of behavior has gone on for so long. It should not and WILL NOT. https://t.co/aSvlWShy9r — @megcabot

Just a note to add that not all survivors of sexual harassment/abuse are in a position where they can speak up, for a wide variety of reasons. I support them, too, and think they’re amazing. https://t.co/WxP7ZaUu8Y — @megcabot

Laurie Halse Anderson, author of the acclaimed Speak, tweeted to "Male allies" that when women "see predators mouthing the same sentiments or RTing #MeToo posts, we become even more wary."

Ally Condie, who wrote the million-selling Matched, tweeted "I wish publishing were immune from the toxicity, but it is decidedly not."​