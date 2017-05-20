A painting by celebrated Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis which was found at a thrift shop has sold for $45,000.

The artwork was auctioned off by the Mennonite Central Committee Ontario. The organization announced in a tweet that the piece was sold for almost three times its appraised value. It was originally valued at approximately $16,000.

Our #Maudie has found a new home! #Auction concluded yesterday with a winning bid of $45,000 - nearly triple appraised value! pic.twitter.com/YOUsLVgsCI — @MCCOntario

Portrait of Eddie Barnes and Ed Murphy, Lobster Fisherman, Bay View, Nova Scotia made headlines in March when thrift shop volunteers at MCC's New Hamburg, Ont., location spotted the artwork in a bin.

The artist, who suffered from rheumatoid arthritis, lived in poverty for most of her life with her husband and sold her paintings for just a few dollars. She died in 1970 at the age of 67.

Her work is recognized for its use of vibrant colours and outdoor depictions.

A recent biopic about Lewis's life starring Ethan Hawke and Sally Hawkins called Maudie renewed public interest in the revered artist.

MCC Ontario says the auction proceeds will go towards the group's development work abroad.