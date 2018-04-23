Matt Smith opens up about pay disparity on The Crown

Skip to Main Content
The Crown star Matt Smith says he supports fellow actor Claire Foy over the revelation that Foy was paid less than her male co-star in the Netflix drama.
The Associated Press ·
Matt Smith, from left, The Crown writer-creator Peter Morgan and Claire Foy pose on-set. Smith has opened up about the controversy involving the difference in pay between himself and Foy. (Alex Bailey/Netflix)
A producer disclosed last month that Foy, who starred in the hit series as Queen Elizabeth II, was paid less than Smith, who played Prince Philip, because Smith was better known.

Smith told The Hollywood Reporter he believes they should be paid "equally and fairly."

He says he's pleased "it was resolved and they made amends." Smith did not explain what he meant.

The gender pay gap has become a big issue in Hollywood after revelations that many female stars have been paid less than their male counterparts.

Foy and Smith are being replaced by older performers in the next season of the show.

