Matt LeBlanc to leave Top Gear after next season
The BBC says former Friends star Matt LeBlanc will leave the popular British auto show Top Gear after the upcoming season.
In a statement Thursday, LeBlanc said the program was "great fun," but the time and travel commitment "takes me away from my family and friends more than I'm comfortable with."
LeBlanc's fourth and final season as host is due for broadcast later this year.
A mix of humour, stunts and automotive advice, Top Gear became a global hit under longtime presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.
They left in 2015 after Clarkson was fired for punching a producer. The trio now hosts Amazon's rival show, The Grand Tour.
LeBlanc joined in 2016 as co-host with British presenter Chris Evans, who left after one season of lackluster ratings and lukewarm reviews.
