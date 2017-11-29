NBC has announced that Matt Lauer, co-host of The Today Show, has been terminated for inappropriate workplace behaviour.

Lauer's co-host, Savannah Guthrie, announced the news on air Wednesday morning by reading a network memo during the 7 a.m. broadcast.

The memo from attributed to NBC News chairman Andy Lack reads:

"On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behaviour in the over 20 years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident. Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender. As you can imagine, we are devastated, and we are still processing all of this."

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — @TODAYshow

Lauer's firing comes on the heels of revelations about PBS This Morning host Charlie Rose, who was fired Nov. 21 after eight women told the Washington Post they had been subjected to his unwanted sexual advances.

The women, who ranged in age from 21 to 37 at the time of the alleged incidents, told the Post that Rose's advances included lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence or groping.

U.S. President Donald Trump was swift to weigh in on the allegations again Lauer, tweeting, "Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.' But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack's past!"

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — @realDonaldTrump