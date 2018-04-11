Skip to Main Content
Mariah Carey reveals battle with bipolar disorder

The singer says that she didn't believe it when she was first diagnosed after she was hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown in 2001.

The Associated Press ·
Singer Mariah Carey says she's no longer living in isolation after seeking treatment for a bipolar disorder, which was first diagnosed in 2001. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Mariah Carey says she's no longer living in isolation after seeking treatment for a bipolar disorder.

In a People magazine article due on newsstands Friday, the singer says she didn't believe it when she was first diagnosed after she was hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown in 2001.

The 48-year-old says she lived in denial and isolation and feared someone would expose her.

Carey is in therapy and taking medication for bipolar II, which involves periods of depression, hypomania and irritability.

Carey says the medication is not making her feel too tired or sluggish.

"I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music," she says. 

