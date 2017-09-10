Manchester Arena re-opened Saturday with a benefit show called We Are Manchester to honour the victims of a terrorist attack which took place at the venue May 22 following an Ariana Grande concert.

Noel Gallagher, formerly of the band Oasis, headlined the musical event with his group the High Flying Birds. Their performance of Don't Look Back in Anger, a song that has become an unofficial anthem for the city after the bombing, appeared to provoke an emotional response in Gallagher as the audience sang along.

A number of concert-goers captured the moment on social media.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward the Manchester Memorial Fund. The fund will establish a permanent memorial representing victims of the terrorist attack which killed 22 people and injured dozens of others.

Rick Astley and the indie band The Courteneers also took the stage along with the mayor of Greater Manchester, who read the names of the victims in front of the 14,000-person crowd.

British singer-songwriter Rick Astley, known for his 80s hits Never Gonna Give You Up and Together Forever, was part of the lineup of performers Saturday at the arena. (Peter Byrne/AFP/Getty Images)

A separate benefit concert led by Grande, One Love Manchester, was held in the city on June 4, with money going towards an emergency fund assisting victims and their families. Performers included Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Noel Gallagher's brother, Liam.