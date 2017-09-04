Madonna says she's relocating to a new home in Portugal and promises new music and an upcoming film are in the works.

The Michigan native had been living in New York, but her spokesperson said she fell in love with Portugal, after ending a tour there in 2004.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Madonna said "The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!!

"It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point," she continued.

Madonna, 59, is adapting Andrew Sean Greer's novel The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells, which explores time travel and changing attitudes toward sexuality, into the movie Loved.

The singer-turned-director told Harper's Bazaar she is interested in its themes of "women's rights, gay rights, civil rights."