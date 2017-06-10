Country star and Predators fan Luke Bryan will open NBC's broadcast of Game 6 on Sunday night singing a song from the rooftop of the honky-tonk Tootsie's World Famous Orchid Lounge.

The two-time Country Music Association entertainer of the year will sing one song exclusively for the broadcast, according to the NHL. Bryan also will sing four songs that will be streamed live on NHL.com and shown on TV screens inside Bridgestone Arena before Pittsburgh plays Nashville and also for fans at watch parties in downtown Nashville.

People watch a pre-game concert June 5 in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators host Game 6 on Sunday evening at the same time that the annual CMA Music Festival holds its concert headlined by Keith Urban and Brad Paisley nearby. The honky-tonk lined blocks in between the two venues are expected to be packed with even more fans. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

Steve Mayer, NHL executive vice president and content officer, says the NHL wanted a way to cap the Predators' last home game of the Stanley Cup Final in a memorable way.

The Predators host Game 6 at the same time that the annual CMA Music Festival will hold its concert headlined by Keith Urban and Brad Paisley nearby.

The honky-tonk lined blocks in between the two venues are expected to be packed with even more fans. City officials expect a total of 100,000 people to throng the downtown streets.

Pittsburgh leads the series 3-2.