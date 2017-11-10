Movie distributor The Orchards is dropping Louis C.K.'s latest film, following a report about sexual misconduct by the comedian in The New York Times.

"The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of I Love You, Daddy," the indie film company announced in a terse statement on Friday morning.

The film's New York premiere was suddenly cancelled on Thursday. I Love You, Daddy had been set for theatrical release on Nov. 17.

The Orchard's announcement comes one day after C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct by several female comedians and actresses, including masturbating in front of them, in a New York Times report.

C.K. has not responded to the allegations.