YouTube star Logan Paul resurfaces with anti-suicide video

YouTube star Logan Paul resurfaces with anti-suicide video

YouTube star Logan Paul has returned to YouTube with a 7-minute suicide prevention video he hopes will "make a difference in the world."

Video blogger was booted from site after trek to Japan's 'suicide forest'

The Associated Press ·
Logan Paul was suspended by YouTube after posting video of him in a forest in Japan near what seemed to be a body hanging from a tree. The location is known in Japan as a frequent site for suicides. (Richard Shotwell/Associated Press)

YouTube star Logan Paul has returned to YouTube with a seven-minute suicide prevention video he hopes will "make a difference in the world."

Paul was suspended by YouTube after posting video of him in a forest in Japan near what seemed to be a body hanging from a tree. The location is known in Japan as a frequent site for suicides.

He returned to the video-sharing platform on Wednesday with a new video in which he speaks to suicide prevention experts and offers steps to help others, seeking to "further understand the complexity surrounding suicide."

Said Paul: "It's time to learn from the past as I get better and grow as a human being. I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."

