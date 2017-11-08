Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will return to the role of Alexander Hamilton in the Broadway mega-hit when it plays in Puerto Rico for three weeks in January 2019.

He will reprise his performance for the first time since his final appearance in the New York City production in July 2016.

The popular Puerto Rican-American composer, actor and playwright announced the news at the University of Puerto Rico's Teatro UPR in San Juan today, where the hip hop musical is set to run from January 8-27, 2019.

"I'm jumping back in and I'll be playing Hamilton for those three weeks," he said. "I can't miss it."

The theatre, built in 1939, suffered damage from Hurricane Maria in September, but will be restored before Hamilton debuts there.

"I want you to know what a priority it is to raise money for Puerto Rico while we are here. How important it is for tickets to be available to Puerto Ricans on the island," he explained.

He added that tickets will be offered at an affordable rate to encourage thousands of Puerto Ricans to come see the performance.

No other casting details were revealed.

On Tuesday, Miranda announced a partnership with the New York-based Hispanic Federation for a $2.5 million hurricane recovery fund.

He said seven local groups already have received grants from the non-profit group which helps Latino agencies. The organization said it will award at least 25 grants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 for reconstruction projects. A portion of each grant can be used for emergency relief efforts including food, water or shelter, officials said.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 as a Category 4 storm, destroying homes and power lines and leaving tens of thousands of people without work. Nearly 40 of Puerto Rico's 78 municipalities are still without power and nearly 20 per cent of the island remains without water.