A library in Massachusetts is asking patrons to keep tokens — and Canadian money — in their wallets if they're trying to pay overdue fines or printing fees.

Staff at Peabody Institute Library in Danvers, Mass. say they've seen people this summer trying to sneak arcade currency as payment for overdue books and other services.

"We've had a surge of folks attempting to pay fines and printing fees with tokens from Chuck E. Cheese and Bonkers," the library posted in a Facebook message earlier this week. "Since they are not legal tender, we cannot accept them. Please note, we also cannot accept Canadian coins."

Not surprisingly, the social media post incited cheeky responses online.

"You hear that, Canada? Your money is as good as an unhygienic game token!" one commenter joked.

The brass tokens from Chuck E. Cheese's, an American restaurant chain with entertainment centres, are similar in size to quarters.

The library is closed for the Labour Day long weekend and couldn't be reached for comment.