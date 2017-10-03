Having already signed on to play one contemporary American icon — artist Andy Warhol — Jared Leto is poised to play another influential pop culture figure: the late Hugh Hefner.

Leto has agreed to star in an upcoming biopic about the Playboy founder by director-producer Brett Ratner. "Jared is an old friend," Ratner told industry publication The Hollywood Reporter (THR). He has been working on developing a biopic since 2007.

"When he heard I got the rights to Hef's story, he told me, 'I want to play him. I want to understand him.' And I really believe Jared can do it. He's one of the great actors of today."

Ratner also told THR that he plans to revive Hefner's former talk show Playboy After Dark. Hefner died from natural causes last Wednesday. He was 91.

Last fall, Leto signed on to star in and produce an upcoming biopic of pop artist Warhol. A performer known for his Method acting — fully immersing himself in each character even off-camera — Leto won a best supporting actor Oscar in 2014 for his turn as a trans woman with AIDS in Dallas Buyers Club.

He will be seen next in Blade Runner 2049, in theatres Friday.