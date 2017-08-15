The weekend violence in Charlottesville, Va., prompted late night comics to strike a serious tone at the top of their shows Monday night.

Instead of a traditional joke-filled monologue, Jimmy Fallon opened his show with an emotional condemnation of the attack that left a woman dead and U.S. President Donald Trump's failure to immediately denounce the white supremacist groups that organized the rally.

Jimmy takes a moment at the start of the show to address the events in #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/gCvv1OM8gq — @FallonTonight

Fallon says his Tonight Show isn't political, but it's his "responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being."

TONIGHT: It took the President two days to denounce white supremacism, but Stephen gets it done rather quickly. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/fUbuqAUSrL — @colbertlateshow

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel also took aim at Trump's delayed condemnation, noting his eagerness to publicly criticize less important issues.

The ONE thing @RealDonaldTrump decided to be quiet about was Nazis pic.twitter.com/IhNRw4LQu5 — @jimmykimmel

Seth Meyers spoke directly to the president with his opening comment , saying, "You can stand for a nation or you can stand for a hateful movement. You can't do both."