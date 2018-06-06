Skip to Main Content
Last surviving Wizard of Oz munchkin dead at 98

Jerry Maren, the last surviving munchkin from the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz, has died at age 98.

Jerry Maren's notable turn in 1939 classic led to 70-year career in movies and TV

Jerry Maren, the last surviving munchkin from the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz, waves after placing his handprints and footprints in cement at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., in September 2013. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

The actor's niece, Stacy Michelle Barrington, said Wednesday that Maren died May 24 at a San Diego nursing home.

Maren, who was just 4-3" tall, was one of more than 100 little people recruited to play munchkins in the movie.

He stood out among the others, however, as the "Lollipop Kid" who sang, danced and then famously handed Judy Garland's Dorothy an oversized lollipop.

Maren would go on to appear in scores of other films, TV shows and commercials, in a career that spanned more than 70 years. His work included a 1997 episode of Seinfeld and the 1981 comedy Under the Rainbow.

But he said The Wizard of Oz always held a special place in his heart.

With files from CBC News

