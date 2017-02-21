Jazz guitarist Larry Coryell, known as the "Godfather of Fusion," has died in New York City. He was 73.

His publicist, Kurt Nishimura, said Coryell died Sunday in his hotel room of natural causes. Nishimura says he had just performed two shows at the Iridium on Friday and Saturday.

Coryell grew up in the Seattle area. After taking up the guitar, he moved to New York City in 1965.

Coryell's eclectic career includes collaborations with many acclaimed musicians, primarily in jazz, including Miles Davis, Chick Corea, Dave Brubeck, Al DiMeola, John McLaughlin, Gary Burton, Alphonse Mouzon and Chet Baker.

His works often mixed jazz, classical and rock ingredients, something he seemed eager to pursue from the beginning of his career.

"I'm not going to be a smash overnight," Coryell said in a New York Times interview in 1968. "There is a slow process of evolution. One side of my personality likes the soft stuff, the jazz. The other side likes to play hard things, rock, with big amps."

In 1969, he recorded Spaces, his most noted album. Many say it sparked the emergence of the jazz fusion movement.

Coryell is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

His 2000 album Coryells featured his sons, Julian and Murali.