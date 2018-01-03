Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing two cases against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and five cases against writer and director James Toback.

Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles county district attorney's office, said Tuesday that the cases against Weinstein were presented by the Beverly Hills Police Department last month, but he didn't offer other details.

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. Those allegations rippled across the entertainment industry, other media businesses, sports and politics and unleashed a flood of sexual misconduct complaints that have upended several careers.

Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are also investigating accusations against Weinstein. His representatives have denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Meanwhile, Risling said prosecutors are weighing criminal charges against Toback in two cases from the Los Angeles Police Department and three submitted by Beverly Hills police.

Toback, who received an Oscar nomination for writing Bugsy, has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. Many of the women said Toback had promised them stardom and their meetings would end with sexual questions and Toback masturbating in front of them or simulating sexual intercourse with them.

Toback has vehemently denied the allegations.

All the cases are being reviewed by a task force District Attorney Jackie Lacey established to handle any criminal complaints arising from the Hollywood scandal.