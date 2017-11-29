Warner Bros. Television has fired Andrew Kreisberg, showrunner and executive producer of Arrow, Supergirl and other popular CW network superhero dramas, after an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against him.

"After a thorough investigation, Warner Bros. Television Group has terminated Andrew Kreisberg's employment, effective immediately," the studio said in a statement Wednesday.

"Greg Berlanti will assume additional responsibilities on both The Flash, where he will work closely with executive producer/co-showrunner Todd Helbing, and Supergirl, where he will work closely with executive producers/co-showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller. We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions."

The DC Comics-inspired dramas Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow make up a large chunk of the youth-oriented CW network's programming. (Bill Wechter/AFP/Getty Images)

The decision comes a few weeks after Kreisberg was suspended following a report published by entertainment industry outlet Variety. In the article, more than a dozen individuals who had worked with Kreisberg on the Warner Bros. shows described being subjected to and witnessing incidents of inappropriate touching and endemic sexual harassment on-set.

Kreisberg has denied the allegations.

Kreisberg had been involved as a showrunner or executive producer for a quartet of interconnected, DC Comics-inspired dramas — all filmed in Vancouver or the Lower Mainland — that aired on the American CW network: Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. He also executive produced the program Vixen and had an overall development deal with Warner Bros. (now terminated).

After Kreisberg's suspension, several of the shows' stars spoke out against sexual misconduct, harassment and assault in the entertainment industry — part of a wider cultural movement of identifying such behaviour by major figures in media, business and politics.

"When people commit crimes or harass others they should always be held accountable — no matter what industry they work in or how much power they wield," Supergirl star Melissa Benoist posted on Twitter.