KISS has cancelled its show at the arena where deadly terrorist attacks occurred at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester earlier this week.

Live Nation announced Friday that the rock group's May 30 concert at Manchester Arena will not take place. Band members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer said in a statement that they "are heartbroken by the atrocity committed against the innocent victims of Manchester."

The bombing on Monday night claimed the lives of 22 people, many of them teenagers and their parents. Refunds for the KISS show will be granted to all ticketholders at the point of purchase.

The band said its "thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and all the people of Manchester at this difficult time."

The show was one of several that TMZ reported earlier in the week would be discounted by Live Nation in the U.K. to entice wary concertgoers, but the entertainment concert giant hasn't independently confirmed that report.

Grande cancelled shows that had been scheduled through June 5.

Meanwhile, Netflix announced it will no longer hold premieres for Orange Is the New Black Season 5 and GLOW, its new original series from "Orange" creator Jenji Kohan based on the 1980s female wrestling league of the same name.

The event for both was scheduled for May 30 at England's Curzon Mayfair Cinema.

"Following the terrible events in Manchester on Monday night, we have decided to cancel our special screening of Orange is the New Black and GLOW on Tuesday 30th May," a Netflix spokesperson said on Thursday. "Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragedy."

Warner Bros. axed its screening of Wonder Woman on Wednesday and Universal scrapped its debut of The Mummy earlier on Thursday.