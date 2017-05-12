There's a wide mix of movies for your viewing pleasure this weekend. Action fans can give the new and improved King Arthur a try. Amy Schumer is back in a new comedy with Goldie Hawn, plus a Canadian blockbuster gets a second shot with Bon Cop Bad Cop 2.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

From director Guy Ritchie who gave us Sherlock Holmes, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and a personal favourite Snatch, King Arthur is a triumph of style over substance. It is to Camelot what Fast & Furious was to physics. Like the best of Ritchie's films King Arthur is imbued with an easy sense of swagger. This is not a historical document, but rather a movie that looks like it was airbrushed on the side of a van. Imagine an Iron Maiden album cover that has come to life and you'll get a sense of this story filled with dark sorcerers and bold, boisterous heroes.

Let us start with the bad guy, because he is oh so very goooood. Jude Law as the corrupt King Vortigern gives us a symphony of exquisite agony. If there is an Oscar for best sneer, Law has it on lock. As his opponent, Charlie Hunnan appears as the "born king." He is the true holder to the crown, hidden from the sight and raised in the brothel to learn the street-wise savvy required of all Guy Ritchie characters. Eventually Arthur is recruited by the Resistance, a multicultural band of rebels featuring snappy supporting work from Djimon Hounsou, Neil Maskell and Game of Thrones' consistently enjoyable Aidan Gillen.

To say King Arthur is over the top doesn't quite do justice to this slice of cinematic delirium. The climatic battle alone feels like a fight scene stolen from a Mortal Kombat video game, all complimented by the groaning, grunting music score composed by Daniel Pemberton. Anyone with a strong attachment to the original source material should stay far away from this one, but for the brave, King Arthur is packed with superficial pleasures and orchestrated with panache.

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2

Consider it a sign of progress that one of the few true Canadian blockbusters now has a sequel. So what to expect from Bon Cop Bad Cop 2?

More.

More of the "Frenglish". More of the combative camaraderie between Colm Feore as RCMP officer Martin Ward and Patrick Huard as David Bouchard, a detective with the Sûreté du Québec. The federal and provincial differences add a new power dynamic to the relationship as the two combine forces to infiltrate a car smuggling ring.

If you liked the 2006 film the pleasures are similar, except there's a new target - our neighbours to the south. Huard (also the screenwriter) portrays the Americans as either narrow-minded yokels or fanatical patriots. As the story stumbles into a hackneyed terrorism plot and sentimental health crisis it loses its way, but fans of the original should be satisfied.

Rating: 3 stars out of 5

Snatched

Amy Schumer is back in a movie that should be avoided by most. It's a disappointing return for the fresh new voice from Trainwreck where she starred as a confident woman playing by her own rules. Conversely in Snatched she plays Emily, a remarkably unlikable instagram-addicted slacker who is forced to drag her mother (Goldie Hawn) to Ecuador when her boyfriend deserts her.

After a long absence, Goldie Hawn deserves better than playing this overly-protective cat lady afraid of everyone and everything. Add to this a problematic plot about kidnapping and a boatload of South American cliches, and you'd be better off staying home and renting Overboard.

Rating: 2 and a half stars out of 5