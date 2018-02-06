Actor Kian Lawley is being cut from the upcoming film The Hate U Give after a video surfaced of the YouTube star making racist comments.

Though filming had already been completed, Twentieth Century Fox says it is cutting Lawley out of The Hate U Give because of "controversy surrounding his past comments and behaviour."

"The studio plans to recast the role… and reshoot scenes as needed," a studio spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

The Hate U Give is based on the acclaimed young adult novel of the same name by Angie Thomas. The story revolves around a teen who witnesses a police shooting. Inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, it deals with racism and police brutality in the United States.

It features Amandla Stenberg as the protagonist, Starr, with Russell Hornsby, Regina Hall, Anthony Mackie, Issa Rae and Common. Lawley was to play Starr's boyfriend, Chris.

But late last month, a video showing Lawley using the N-word and spouting racial stereotypes surfaced online, sparking a social media backlash.

"We're all black, drinking purple Kool-Aid and eating Kentucky Fried motherf-cking Chicken," he says at one point in the footage.

On Sunday, Lawley responded to the controversy via Twitter, saying he has "learned a lot" and was grateful "to have the power to change."

if u don’t learn from ur mistakes, u can never grow as a person.



i’ve learned a lot & i am grateful to have the power to change. i never want to be who i was yesterday. we’re in a constant battle to become a better version of ourselves, use ur voice as ur weapon. — @KianLawley

He issued a more definitive apology through his publicist.

"Words have power and can do damage. I own mine and I am sorry," he said in the statement, first released to the trade publication Variety on Monday.

"I respect Fox's decision to recast this role for The Hate U Give as it is an important story, and it would not be appropriate for me to be involved considering the actions of my past. I understand the impact and I have grown and learned since then. From now on, I plan to use my voice for positive change."

Lawley's previous projects have included the TV series H8ters and Zac and Mia.

Author targeted online

Angie Thomas' debut novel, The Hate U Give, immediately shot to the top of the New York Times bestsellers list. (Balzer + Bray/Anissa Hidouk)

Though many online have expressed support for the studio's decision to remove Lawley from the movie, some fans have defended him and directed criticism at Thomas, the novel's author.

She seemed to address these detractors on Twitter, where her name reads "Angie Thomas Doesn't Control Movies."

I've been hurt severely. But please, make me the bad guy. Please, call out black women and attack us. You have no clue what I'm dealing with. — @angiecthomas

The past two weeks have been hell for me, but I'm the enemy. Y'all. I've been trying. You just don't know. — @angiecthomas

Lawley is the latest high-profile YouTuber to face fierce criticism and repercussions for offensive video content from the past.

In early January, Logan Paul faced a scathing backlash after publishing a glib video that included footage of a suicide victim in Japan. As a result, YouTube removed the popular American vlogger from its Google Preferred advertising program and put future projects with him on hold.

YouTube star PewDiePie has also sparked outrage on multiple occasions, including for shouting the N-word during a livestream and using anti-Semitic messages in a so-called joke video. Subsequently, Disney's Maker Studios cut ties with him. YouTube also removed from the Google Preferred program and cancelled his YouTube Red project.