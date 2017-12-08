The former husband of Norwegian King Harald's daughter is alleging that actor Kevin Spacey groped him during the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo.

Ari Behn, Princess Martha Louise's husband for 14 years, told Norwegian radio that Spacey, who sat next to him, suddenly said "'hey, let's go out and have a cigarette,'" before "he touched me" on the genitals.

Princess Martha Louise of Norway and Ari Behn, right, are shown in a 2011 file photo. The couple split last year but now share custody of their three daughters. (Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

He said Wednesday that he declined Spacey's approach by saying "maybe later."

Behn, 45, married Martha Louise, fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, in 2002. He is an author and playwright. Last year, they decided to split but share custody of their three daughters.

Spacey, who was co-hosting the Dec. 11, 2007, event, has faced numerous sexual misconduct and assault allegations, but he has remained mostly silent.