Paging Dr. Ken: Hangover actor puts stand-up on hold, jumps in during audience emergency

Before his acting career, Jeong was a physician

The Associated Press ·
Ken Jeong's medical training came in handy Saturday when an audience member attending his comedy show in Phoenix began having a seizure. (Evan van Agostini/Invision/Associated Press)
The actor and comedian's training came in handy Saturday when an audience member began having a seizure while Jeong was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix.

The actor's representative, Michelle Margolis, confirmed reports that the 48-year-old Jeong and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived.

The women was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on her identity or condition.

Jeong is known for his roles in The Hangover movie franchise and TV's Dr. Ken and Community.

