Paging Dr. Ken: Hangover actor puts stand-up on hold, jumps in during audience emergency
Ken Jeong's medical degree is nothing to laugh at.
Before his acting career, Jeong was a physician
The actor and comedian's training came in handy Saturday when an audience member began having a seizure while Jeong was performing at a comedy club in Phoenix.
The actor's representative, Michelle Margolis, confirmed reports that the 48-year-old Jeong and an emergency medical technician in the audience helped the woman until paramedics arrived.
The women was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on her identity or condition.
Jeong is known for his roles in The Hangover movie franchise and TV's Dr. Ken and Community.
