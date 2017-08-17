Katy Perry says she's pushing back the start of her new tour because of "unavoidable production delays."

The pop star's Witness: The Tour will now begin Sept. 19 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

"Major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week," Perry said in a statement Thursday.

"I'll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I'm sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait."

Subsequent Canadian stops include Quebec City (Oct. 9) and Toronto (Oct. 31 and Nov. 1) later this fall, as well as Vancouver in the new year (Feb. 5, 2018), before Perry launches into the tour's international leg.

The tour was originally planned to kick off Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets purchased for the original concert dates will be honoured at its new date. Refunds are also available at point of purchase.

The singer also announced that Carly Rae Jepsen, Noah Cyrus and Purity Ring will open for her on the road.