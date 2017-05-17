Pop star Katy Perry will join reality singing competition American Idol on ABC, the network said on Tuesday, adding a big name with legions of young fans for its revival of the show.

Perry, 32, is the first major name to come aboard the reboot of the show, which was cancelled by Fox Broadcasting last year after 15 seasons amid declining viewership ratings. The new American Idol will air in 2018.

"I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough — from mentoring young artists on my

label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music," Perry said in a statement from ABC, which is owned by Walt Disney Co.

No other judges have been named yet.

Grammy-nominated Perry has been a pop powerhouse since her breakthrough single I Kissed a Girl in 2008, and is known for upbeat songs such as California Gurls and Firework, gimmicky outfits and vibrant, colourful performances geared toward a young audience. She has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

American Idol, the influential singing competition open to the public, launched the careers of singers such as Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert, aided by celebrity judges who alternately feuded and fawned over discovering new talent.

At its peak from 2005 to 2007, the show was watched by more than 30 million viewers, but by 2014 only 10.6 million viewers tuned into the Idol season finale. NBC's rival singing competition The Voice, which features a panel of four celebrity judges, has grown in popularity. Its season 11 finale in December drew 12.1 million viewers.

Production details for the rebooted Idol are still under discussion, including when whether Ryan Seacrest will return as host. He recently joined ABC as Kelly Ripa's co-host on the daytime talk show Live. (Pawel Kaminski/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution/AP)

ABC described Idol as a "perfect fit" — despite the lagging ratings and high costs that brought it to an end at Fox. But ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey defended the network's decision to air the singing contest in 2018, one day after Fox executives said they passed on a quick reboot as "extremely fraudulent" in light of the big farewell it got just a year ago.

"From where we sit" it feels like the perfect addition, Dungey said. The contest offers "heartfelt stories about people who make dreams come true, and that's our sweet spot at ABC."

She added that production details are still under discussion, including when it will debut in midseason and whether Ryan Seacrest will return as host. He recently joined ABC as Kelly Ripa's co-host on the daytime talk show Live.