Katie Couric has broken her silence on sexual misconduct allegations against her former Today co-host, Matt Lauer.

Couric told People magazine in a story published Saturday she had "no idea this was going on" while she was working with him and even after she left in 2006 to anchor CBS Evening News.

She called Lauer a "kind and generous" colleague who "treated me with respect."

Matt Lauer, seen here in November of 2017 on the set of the Today show in New York, was fired by NBC after allegations of sexual misconduct. (Nathan Congleton/Associated Press)

Couric had been criticized for not speaking out in the more than a month since Lauer was fired for what NBC said was an investigation into a complaint showing "inappropriate sexual behaviour" by Lauer's colleague.

Since then, other women have come forward with accusations. Lauer apologized after he was fired by NBC News in late November.