Backlash against Kathy Griffin continues to grow with at least four theatres announcing Thursday that they had cancelled her performances after the comedian posed with a likeness of U.S. President Donald Trump's severed head.

Venues in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania cancelled November shows. The Community Arts Theater in Williamsport, Penn., posted on its website that the show had been dropped "due to the recent controversy surrounding Kathy Griffin and the concern for the safety and security of our patrons and staff."

Earlier this week, CNN said Griffin would no longer co-host its live New Year's Eve special from Times Square, a gig she'd had for more than a decade, and another show was cancelled at a New Mexico casino. An endorsement deal with Squatty Potty also ended.

Though Griffin, 56, apologized within hours of the images appearing online Tuesday, they were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — @realDonaldTrump

Trump later tweeted that Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for posting the images.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday called Griffin "disgusting" and said the photo was "completely outrageous."

The 56-year-old comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humour, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday's images.

Griffin has had a few high-profile colleagues defend her, including Jim Carrey and Larry King.

Jim Carrey defends Kathy Griffin's stunt: "It's the job of the comedian to cross the line at all times." https://t.co/v8cxc5hOHi pic.twitter.com/Wt7rwKgGR3 — @USATODAY