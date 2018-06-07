Medical examiner confirms how Kate Spade died
Spade's husband and business partner said she suffered from depression and anxiety
New York City's chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade's death a suicide by hanging.
The determination was released Thursday, two days after the 55-year-old Spade was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment.
A housekeeper discovered her body in her bedroom. Police say she left a note that pointed to "a tragic suicide."
Spade's husband and business partner says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.
Andy Spade said in a statement Wednesday that his wife was seeing a doctor regularly and was taking medication to treat her disease.
He said she "sounded happy" the night before and her death was a complete shock.
Andy Spade said his main concern is protecting their 13-year-old daughter's privacy as she deals with "unimaginable grief."
Where to get help:
The toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (Phone), Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca
Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre
Association québécoise de prévention du suicide (AQPS) (French): 1-866-APPELLE
If you're worried someone you know may be at risk of suicide, you should talk to them about it, says the Canadian Association of Suicide Prevention.
Here are some warning signs:
- Suicidal thoughts.
- Substance abuse.
- Purposelessness.
- Anxiety.
- Feeling trapped.
- Hopelessness and helplessness.
- Withdrawal.
- Anger.
- Recklessness.
- Mood changes.