CBC News has tapped Canadian broadcast journalist Vassy Kapelos to host its flagship daily political program Power & Politics.
Kapelos, who describes herself as "politics-obsessed," joins the public broadcaster from Global News, where she most recently served as Ottawa bureau chief and host of the network's program The West Block.
Prior to working as a parliamentary correspondent in Ottawa, Kapelos covered provincial politics, including in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to join this show and work with a group of really talented people who are as politics-obsessed as me," Kapelos said in a statement Thursday.
"I honestly grew up wanting to be the host of a daily political talk show — I admittedly wasn't the coolest kid — and I am beyond excited that it's happening at CBC."
Kapelos, originally from Toronto, has won several awards for her work, including a Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) honour in 2013 for an in-depth examination of Alberta's emergency response system.
Kapelos will officially begin as host of Power & Politics in March.
"Vassy's respectful but persistent interviewing style has helped her hone an adroit ability to hold the powerful to account," said Jennifer McGuire, general manager and editor in chief of CBC News.
"Her experience and enthusiasm will be invaluable as we chart a renewed course for Power & Politics."
Kapelos takes over from Rosemary Barton, who joined the anchor team for The National in September.
