Kanye West criticized for saying slavery 'sounds like a choice'

NAACP tweets 'there is a lot of misinformation out there' and gives links to info resources

The Associated Press ·
Kanye West speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Aug. 28, 2016. West has been drawing attention with a series of controversial comments on Twitter and on TV. (Charles Sykes/Invision/Associated Press)

Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday described slavery as a choice, praised Donald Trump for doing "the impossible" by becoming U.S. president and attributed his 2016 mental breakdown to opioid addiction, comments coming a month before the release of his new album.

In the latest in a series of startling interviews, tweets and videos, the 40-year-old musician also revealed he had undergone liposuction some years ago because he did not want to be called fat.

The Grammy Award-winning musician's most controversial comments came in a rambling video interview at the Southern California offices of celebrity website TMZ.com.

West emerged from a year's silence on Twitter two weeks ago to post up to 20 tweets an hour on topics ranging from politics, to philosophy and fashion.

At one point in the TMZ interview, shown on its website, West says, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

Amid a social media outcry, West later weighed in on Twitter.

His comments drew reaction from the civil rights group NAACP, among others responding to what he said.

On Tuesday, the Jesus Walks singer also gave the first details of his November 2016 admission to a Los Angeles psychiatric hospital after a series of curtailed concerts and political rants.

"I was drugged out," he said in the TMZ interview. "Two days before I was taken to the hospital, I was on opioids. I was addicted to opioids."

He said he was given painkillers after undergoing previously unreported liposuction surgery, adding: "I got liposuction, because I didn't want y'all to call me fat."

In separate video released on Tuesday to match his new single Ye vs. the People, West discussed the support he voiced for Trump last week, which caused controversy among many of his fans.

Asked what he admired about Trump, West told fellow rapper T.I., "the ability to do what no one said you can do, to do the impossible."

In the single, West raps lines like "Make America Great Again had a negative perception / I took it, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction."

West announced on April 19 that his new album will be released on June 1.

With files from CBC News

