Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has scrapped the remainder of his Purpose world tour, including two dates in Toronto.

A statement on Bieber's website said the cancellation stems from "unforeseen circumstances."

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," the statement reads.

"However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates." It is unclear why Bieber decided to cancel the rest of the shows.

The singer had been set to play back-to-back nights at Toronto's Rogers Centre on September 5 and 6. Other planned stops had included arenas around the United States, Japan, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The statement said tickets will be refunded, but Ticketmaster was still selling them as of Monday afternoon.

Bieber released Purpose in November 2015 and has played more than 150 shows in support of the album since, including a string of Canadian dates in 2016.

His bizarre behaviour while on tour has kept him in the spotlight: Bieber stormed off stage during Purpose stops in Manchester and Oslo and cancelled meet-and-greets with fans because they left him "mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression."

Last May, he told his devoted fanbase he was done with taking photos. "I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity," he said in a Instagram post. And a Chinese official recently said Bieber was not welcome to tour in China because of his bad behaviour.

"We hope Justin Bieber will continue to improve his behaviour as part of his growth, and become a singer truly loved by the public," Beijing's Municipal Bureau of Culture said on its website.

Bieber's move follows another high profile pop cancellation. Adele called off her London shows earlier this month, telling fans her vocal cords were damaged and hinted she may never tour again.