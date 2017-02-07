Céline Dion, Drake, Leonard Cohen, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd will battle it out for album of the year at the Juno Awards.

The nominees for Canada's most prominent honour for music are being announced today in Toronto.

Contenders in select categories include:

Album of the year

Encore Un Soir, Céline Dion.

Views, Drake.

You Want It Darker, Leonard Cohen .

Illuminate, Shawn Mendes.

Starboy, The Weeknd.

Single

Wild Things, Alessia Cara.

One Dance, Drake.

Treat You Better, Shawn Mendes.

Spirits, The Strumbellas.

Starboy, The Weekend.

Pop

Know It All, Alessia Cara.

Summerland, Colman Helm.

Astoria, Marianas Trench.

Illuminate, Shawn Mendes.

Love You to Death, Tegan and Sara.

International album

Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande.

A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay.

Made in the A.M., One Direction.

Anti, Rihanna.

This Is Acting, Sia.

Breakthrough artist

Andy Shauf.

Jazz Cartier.

Kaytranada.

Ruth B.

Tory Lanez.

Michael Bublé was announced in November as Juno host for the April awards show. (CTV/Bell Media)

The annual awards show this year is in Ottawa. A week of festivities will precede the live awards broadcast on April 2.

Michael Bublé was announced last fall as the 2017 ceremony's host, returning to the gig he first took on to rave reviews in 2013.

However, his participation has been in question since it was announced his toddler son was undergoing cancer treatment.