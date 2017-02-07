Céline Dion, Drake, Leonard Cohen, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd will battle it out for album of the year at the Juno Awards.
The nominees for Canada's most prominent honour for music are being announced today in Toronto.
Contenders in select categories include:
- Encore Un Soir, Céline Dion.
- Views, Drake.
- You Want It Darker, Leonard Cohen .
- Illuminate, Shawn Mendes.
- Starboy, The Weeknd.
- Wild Things, Alessia Cara.
- One Dance, Drake.
- Treat You Better, Shawn Mendes.
- Spirits, The Strumbellas.
- Starboy, The Weekend.
- Know It All, Alessia Cara.
- Summerland, Colman Helm.
- Astoria, Marianas Trench.
- Illuminate, Shawn Mendes.
- Love You to Death, Tegan and Sara.
- Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande.
- A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay.
- Made in the A.M., One Direction.
- Anti, Rihanna.
- This Is Acting, Sia.
- Andy Shauf.
- Jazz Cartier.
- Kaytranada.
- Ruth B.
- Tory Lanez.
The annual awards show this year is in Ottawa. A week of festivities will precede the live awards broadcast on April 2.
Michael Bublé was announced last fall as the 2017 ceremony's host, returning to the gig he first took on to rave reviews in 2013.
Michael Bublé's toddler son 'progressing well' with cancer treatment
However, his participation has been in question since it was announced his toddler son was undergoing cancer treatment.