Canadian comics are getting a chance to win a Juno Award with the return of the comedy album of the year category.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that the comedy album honour is being reinstated after a 33-year hiatus.

CARAS says the return of the award seeks to celebrate and promote comedic artists, and to recognize the emerging and established talents currently contributing to culture.

Standup, sketch, improv and musical comedy albums will be eligible for submission, and there are no sales qualifications for the category.

Submissions for the 2018 Junos open on Oct. 2 and close on Nov. 10.

The comedy album of the year will be presented during the Juno gala dinner and awards on March 24, 2018 in Vancouver.