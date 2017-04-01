Canada's capital city has been filled with music this week for the 2017 Juno Awards, with the grand finale set for Sunday.

A week of festivities culminate in the presentation of the annual Canadian music trophies at both a gala dinner in Ottawa on Saturday and during the Juno Awards telecast on Sunday.

Rocker Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters will co-host this year's Juno Awards broadcast. (CARAS)

Past winner Bryan Adams and comedian Russell Peters will preside over the awards show live from Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre, taking over from original host Michael Bublé, who stepped down to focus on his son's cancer treatment.

This year's lead nominees include rapper Drake and singers The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara and the late Leonard Cohen. The Tragically Hip also earned multiple nominations, while its frontman Gord Downie also earned a handful of separate nods for solo work.

The young wave of performers who earned the most Juno nominations include, from left, Drake, Alessia Cara, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes. (Associated Press)

Contenders in select categories include:

Album of the year: Encore Un Soir, Céline Dion; Views, Drake; You Want It Darker, Leonard Cohen; Illuminate, Shawn Mendes; Starboy, The Weeknd.

Single of the year: Wild Things, Alessia Cara; One Dance, Drake; Treat You Better, Shawn Mendes; Spirits, the Strumbellas; Starboy, The Weeknd.

Group of the year: Arkells; Billy Talent; Tegan and Sara; the Strumbellas; the Tragically Hip.

Artist: Alessia Cara; Drake; Leonard Cohen; Shawn Mendes; The Weeknd.

Breakthrough artist: Andy Shauf; Jazz Cartier; Kaytranada; Ruth B; Tory Lanez.

Fan's Choice: Alessia Cara; Belly; Drake; Hedley; Justin Bieber; Ruth B.; Shawn Mendes; the Strumbellas; The Weeknd; Tory Lanez.

Video of the year: Kill V. Maim, Grimes; Killa, Wiwek/Skrillex; The Stranger, Gord Downie; Lite Spots, Kaytranada; R.E.D., Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Blackbear, A Tribe Called Red.

International album: Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande; A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay; Made in the A.M., One Direction; Anti, Rihanna; This Is Acting, Sia.

Shawn Mendes, seen posing with RCMP officers at last year's edition in Calgary, is one of this year's top nominees and will also perform. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Junos, has enlisted some of this year's high-profile nominees to perform on Sunday's show, including Cara, Mendes, the Strumbellas, Ruth B, A Tribe Called Red and July Talk.

Feist will perform a special tribute to celebrated poet, songwriter and musician Cohen, who died in November.

Sarah McLachlan will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame as part of this weekend's Juno festivities. (Sarah McLachlan)

Veteran artists Buffy Sainte-Marie and Sarah McLachlan are two of this year's special Juno honourees, with McLachlan being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and Sainte-Marie receiving the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award. The Junos will also pay tribute to longtime record label executive Randy Lennox, the 2017 recipient of the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award.

The Juno Awards telecast airs on CTV on Sunday, April 2 beginning at 6:30 pm ET.