Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he'll release the full, unedited audio of his controversial interview with Megyn Kelly set to air Sunday on NBC.

Jones said on his Infowars website that the entire interview he recorded will counter Kelly's upcoming report, which he labeled a "fraud."

Jones released a rant on YouTube overnight featuring what he purported was segments of the interview — peppered with additional footage, including from promotional preview clips, other newscasts, movies and more.

NBC News didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but put out a statement Friday morning saying it will proceed with airing the interview.

"Despite Alex Jones' efforts to distract from and ultimately prevent the airing of our report, we remain committed to giving viewers context and insight into a controversial and polarizing figure, how he relates to the president of the United States and influences others, and to getting this serious story right," said an NBC News spokesperson.

A backlash greeted NBC's decision to book Jones, who has questioned whether the killing of 26 people in 2012 at an elementary school in Newton, Conn., was a hoax.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack told The Associated Press that the story on Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly will be edited with the sensitivity of its critics in mind.