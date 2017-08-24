Fans of Suicide Squad have another reason to get excited: in addition to a direct sequel, a spinoff film featuring Jared Leto as the Joker and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn is reportedly in the works.

An insider has described the project as "an insane and twisted love story" like "When Harry Met Sally on benzedrine," according to industry publication The Hollywood Reporter.

A Joker-Harley Quinn movie is the latest in a string of spinoffs and sequels for Suicide Squad, which was a critical disappointment but a commercial success. (Warner Bros.)

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, the directors and executive producers of the breakout NBC/CTV drama This Is Us, are reportedly in final negotiations to direct the film.

Warner Bros. recently announced plans for a standalone Joker origin movie, but it isn't expected to star Leto, who portrayed the character in 2016's Suicide Squad.

Last year, the studio said Robbie's Harley Quinn would be featured next in Gotham City Sirens, a DC movie based on its comic series uniting female villains. However, this new project has appeared to supersede Sirens, according to trade publication Variety.

DC has had mixed success with moving their comic book characters to the big screen. While the films have had financial success internationally, the DC cinematic universe has had limited critical success outside of this summer's Wonder Woman.

The next major DC movie will be November's Justice League, which will star Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.