John Perry Barlow, the Wyoming-born Grateful Dead lyricist who later founded the Electronic Frontier Foundation, has died at age 70.

EFF said in statement that Barlow died Wednesday morning in his sleep. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Barlow was known for his belief in cyber liberties and co-founded the EFF in 1990, along with John Gilmore and Mitch Kapor, to champion free expression and privacy online.

The Internet lost a hero today. EFF is mourning the loss of our visionary co-founder, John Perry Barlow. https://t.co/oaf7hgKsOL — @EFF

"It is no exaggeration to say that major parts of the internet we all know and love today exist and thrive because of Barlow's vision and leadership," EFF executive director Cindy Cohn wrote.

"He always saw the internet as a fundamental place of freedom, where voices long silenced can find an audience and people can connect with others regardless of physical distance."

Barlow worked with the Grateful Dead from 1971 to 1995, penning lyrics to dozens of songs including Black Throated Wind and Blown Away, among others.