John Cody is wheeled through a small crowd to the front of the room, where a small stage has been set up in the corner. He's wearing a dark, small-brimmed hat and plastic glasses with squared edges and is surrounded — here on the 29th floor of a downtown Toronto highrise — by his friends, colleagues, and family. A drummer, pianist, and two singers help guide the songwriter to a stool in the centre spotlight.

The night is all about celebrating a singing voice that no longer exists: Cody's.

Thursday marked the launch of the multi-instrumentalist's final album, but other vocalists performed his songs because Cody can't — his once smooth, melodic voice now gruff.

Hard Won includes contributions by Sharon Stone, Tom Cochrane and Jennifer Warnes. (John Cody )

"I've taken some hits," Cody told CBC News, "but you get used to it."

The Montreal-based, Hamilton, Ont.-raised musician was already battling a number of health problems when doctors discovered last spring that cancer had spread from his colon to his larynx.

"My first question isn't why me or anything, it's how much time do I have to do what I think it's important to do."

Cody's career has taken him to Los Angeles and back: he's written for Joni Mitchell and Bonnie Raitt, while his soulful chops can be heard on almost every track of Tom Cochrane's Mad Mad World, including the hit Life is a Highway.

So when doctors told him in spring 2016 that he had just a few weeks to use his voice before surgery would alter it forever, he got to work. Recording industry friends rallied around him and Cody — who describes his relationship to music as "living" — raced to belt out his favourite songs in studio, knowing it would be for the last time.

"I can't lie about the difficulty. It was... my most favourite thing to do, in my life, is to sing," he admitted, though he's chosen to view this moment as a new beginning, instead of an end.

Cody is still able to use his voice for speaking, although it is severely impaired. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC )

"I can't sing, but I can use this voice," he said, sharing his plan to keep making music for other singers with low, gravelly voices like his.

Under the bright lights of his final album launch, Cody faced his friends, clutching an acoustic guitar and looking on as others sang. He chimed in here and there, adding a bit of bass to the harmony.

"As long as I'm working," he said, "I don't despair."

John Cody's album, Hard Won: The Final Recordings, can be heard on Soundcloud.