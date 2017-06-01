Comedic actor Jim Carrey is a step closer to trial over the death of his former girlfriend Cathriona White.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Deirdre Hill ruled the wrongful death suit against the 55-year-old actor could go ahead and set a trial date for April 26, 2018.

She also noted, however, that she will continue to consider the case and Carrey's call for its dismissal.

Make-up artist Cathriona White, 30, had an on-again, off-again relationship with Carrey. She was found dead at her Los Angeles-area home in September 2015. (Instagram)

White, a 30-year-old make-up artist originally from Ireland, died in September 2015 at her Los Angeles-area home. Her death was attributed to an overdose of prescription drugs.

Carrey is being sued for wrongful death by White's estranged husband, Mark Burton, as well as her mother, Brigid Sweetman. They accuse the actor of providing the prescription drugs, obtained under an alias, responsible for White's death.

Newmarket, Ont.-born Carrey, who became a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen in 2004, has denied the allegations against him.