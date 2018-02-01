A wrongful death lawsuit brought against Canadian comedic actor Jim Carrey, over the death of his former girlfriend Cathriona White, has been dismissed.

The case was dismissed on Jan. 25, a representative for Carrey told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that the performer is looking forward to moving on with his life.

The case had been slated to go to trial in Los Angeles Superior Court in April.

White, a 30-year-old make-up artist originally from Ireland, died in September 2015 at her Los Angeles-area home. Her death was attributed to an overdose of prescription drugs.

Make-up artist Cathriona White, 30, had an on-again, off-again relationship with Carrey. She was found dead at her Los Angeles-area home in September 2015. (Instagram)

Carrey was sued for wrongful death by White's estranged husband, Mark Burton, as well as her mother, Brigid Sweetman. They accuse the actor of providing the prescription drugs, obtained under an alias, responsible for White's death.

Newmarket, Ont.-born Carrey, who became a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen in 2004, denied the allegations against him and filed a countersuit claiming their lawsuits were an attempt to exploit him.

"We have no further comment at this time," noted Michael Avenatti, the attorney for Sweetman and Burton, said Wednesday.