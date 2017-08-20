Jerry Lewis, the rubber-faced comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, has died. He was 91.
Publicist Candi Cazau says Lewis passed away of natural causes on Sunday morning. He was in Las Vegas with his family by his side.
Lewis first became a star in a duo with Dean Martin, entertaining audiences in nightclubs, on television and in the movies. After their split in 1956, he starred in and directed a slew of hit films such as The Nutty Professor.
Later generations knew him primarily as the tireless conductor of the Labour Day weekend telethons to raise funds for victims of muscular dystrophy.
Lewis retired from making movies in 1995, but returned as star of the 2016 drama Max Rose.
