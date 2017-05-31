Guitars from two rock legends are being offered for sale in auctions that could fetch high prices, but experts are casting doubt on the authenticity of one of them.

A guitar that Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom to Egypt's Great Pyramids is headed to auction Wednesday night in Brooklyn. The proceeds are earmarked for the Montgomery, Ala.,-based Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Grateful Dead frontman's guitar — named Wolf — is being sold by devoted Deadhead Daniel Pritzker. The philanthropist, musician and film director bought it in 2002 at Guernsey's for $790,000 US.

It's predicted that the guitar could fetch over $1 million US this time around.

Garcia's guitar Wolf, seen here, first appeared in a 1973 New York performance the Grateful Dead gave for the Hells Angels. (Guernsey's via AP)

The auctioneer says Wolf first appeared in a 1973 New York performance the Grateful Dead gave for the Hells Angels.

The 1977 film The Grateful Dead Movie was directed by Garcia and features extensive footage of the instrument.

Garcia died in 1995.

Catfish blues?

Meanwhile, Dallas-based Heritage Auctions halted on Tuesday the planned offering of a guitar purported to have been played by Jimi Hendrix at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival amid concerns it's not that particular instrument.

The guitar, originally estimated to bring up to $750,000 US, will no longer be up for sale on June 17.

A Heritage statement said auction house experts examined the instrument and cited concerns that it may not be the same guitar Hendrix played at the Monterey, Calif., event.

Heritage previously announced the Fender Stratocaster would be offered for sale in Beverly Hills, Calif., via a private collector from the U.K.