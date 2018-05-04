Skip to Main Content
Jeffrey Tambor will appear on Netflix show despite misconduct allegations

Jeffrey Tambor, who is being investigated for claims made against him by his assistant and an actress on the show Transparent, will appear in the fifth season of Arrested Development, Netflix said Friday.

The Associated Press ·
Jeffrey Tambor, shown in a 2016 file photo, will appear in the fifth season of Arrested Development, a Netflix spokesperson said Friday. (Jordan Strauss/Associated Press)

Netflix says that Jeffrey Tambor will appear in the next season of Arrested Development.

Tambor exited Amazon's Transparent earlier this year amid misconduct allegations made by his former assistant and an actress on the show.

Tambor has denied the harassment claims and said he was "profoundly disappointed" in how Amazon handled the matter.

A Netflix spokesperson said Friday that Tambor will be included in the fifth season of Arrested Development.

Further details, including the extent of Tambor's role and when the season will debut, were unavailable.

A recut version of season four that puts the story line in chronological order began streaming on Netflix this week.

