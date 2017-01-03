Singer Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child on Tuesday, according to People Magazine.

"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," a representative told People in a statement.

"Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

Jackson showed off her baby bump in October in People Magazine. (Solaiman Fazel and Janet Jackson/People Magazine)

Jackson, 50, announced her pregnancy to People in October. Speculation began in the spring after she postponed her Unbreakable world tour, and said via social media she and Qatari businessman Al Mana were planning a family.

Her recent single, Dammn Baby, from the Unbreakable album, further fuelled the rumour mill when it launched in April.

Jackson, the fiercely private youngest child of the famed Jackson singing family, has not given any details of the pregnancy or where the baby was born.

She had two previous marriages: a year-long union with soul singer James DeBarge in the mid-1980s, and to dancer Rene Elizondo Jr. from 1991-2000, before marrying Al Mana in 2012.