L.A. district attorney rejects 5 cases against filmmaker James Toback

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office has declined to prosecute five allegations of sexual misconduct brought against writer-director James Toback.

Last fall, police in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles submitted multiple cases against Toback to the district attorney's office. The cases were reviewed by a task force that district attorney Jackie Lacey established at the time to handle the wave of criminal complaints emerging in Hollywood, spurred on by the allegations that initially arose against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Several dozen women initially accused Toback of sexual harassment in a story published by the Los Angeles Times, with the women saying he promised them stardom at meetings that would end with inappropriate behaviour by the filmmaker, an Oscar nominee for writing Bugsy.

Following publication of the story, the L.A. Times reporter was contacted by more than 350 women with similar allegations.

Toback has vehemently denied all the allegations.

The five cases ultimately brought to the district attorney's office were declined on April 5, spokesperson Greg Risling told industry publication Hollywood Reporter.

In one case, the victim failed to appear for an interview, but could still come forward in the future. The remaining cases fell beyond the statute of limitations, Risling said.