Alejandro G. Inarritu's groundbreaking virtual reality installation Carne y Arena (Virtually Present, Physically Invisible), will be awarded a special Oscar for its visionary and powerful storytelling.

The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Friday that the Oscar statuette will be presented at the film academy's 9th annual Governor's Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 11.

The 7-minute VR experience seeks to capture migrants' experiences crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Inarritu collaborated with his regular cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki on the project.

It took about four years to make. The Oscar-winning filmmaker of Birdman and The Revenant debuted the work at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The installation is on display at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.